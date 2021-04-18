x
Reinhart scores twice in Sabres' 4-2 win over Penguins

Sam Reinhart scored twice. Rookie Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund, with an empty-netter, also scored for Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sam Reinhart scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres played spoiler in the East Division playoff race with a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon. 

Rookie Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund, with an empty-netter, also scored for Buffalo.

The Sabres' bounced back a day after becoming the NHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention following a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. 

The Penguins had a 4-0-1 run snapped and squandered an opportunity to move to within a point of the East-leading Washington Capitals, who lost at Boston earlier in the day. Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh.

