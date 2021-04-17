Penguins jump into 2nd in East with 3-2 win over Sabres

The Rangers' win in over New Jersey earlier in the day combined with Buffalo's loss made the Sabres the NHL's first team eliminated from playoff contention.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins jumped into second place in the East Division standings with a 3-2 win over Buffalo, eliminating the Sabres from playoff contention.

Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues scored second-period goals in helping the Penguins improve to 10-2-2 in their past 14.

Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh, which earned its 59th point to move one ahead of the idle New York Islanders and remain three behind the Washington Capitals.

The New York Rangers’ win in over New Jersey earlier in the day combined with Buffalo’s loss made the Sabres the NHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention.