NBC broadcast shines spotlight on late Sabres fan, his friends' tribute

All of the cutouts, 64 of them, were of the same person: Theodore 'Teddy' Steeg III, a passionate fan who died suddenly in February. He was 38.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the final minutes of the Buffalo Sabres' 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon, the broadcast flashed to a section of KeyBank Center that was filled with cardboard cutouts.

All of the cutouts, 64 of them in Section 206, were of the same person: Theodore "Teddy" Steeg III, a Sabres fan who died suddenly in February. He was 38.

"Let's find a way to give Teddy a tribute that he deserves," Nathaniel Roche, a friend of Steeg's since the fourth grade, told Sabres.com earlier this month. "He's such a character in our group of friends, such a core piece to everything.

"We all thought about that. He's this core piece that ties us all together in a lot of ways. So, how do we provide a tribute that makes sense for him?"

The way they did it was on display Saturday afternoon, for a nationwide audience to see.

Money for the cardboard cutouts came from an online fundraising effort by Roche and others.