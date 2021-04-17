Sabres forward Okposo to miss rest of season with broken cheekbone

Okposo was hurt after being struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington on Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left cheek.

Okposo was hurt after being struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington against the Capitals on Thursday night.

Okposo joins a growing list of injuries for the last-place team that is one loss from being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and matching an NHL record 10-year playoff drought.

The Sabres are already minus captain Jack Eichel, who is out for the season, starting goalie Linus Ullmark and defenseman Jake McCabe.