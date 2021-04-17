x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sabres

Sabres forward Okposo to miss rest of season with broken cheekbone

Okposo was hurt after being struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington on Thursday night.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) is helped by center Cody Eakin (20) and left wing Tobias Rieder (13) after he was injured during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left cheek.

Okposo was hurt after being struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington against the Capitals on Thursday night.

Okposo joins a growing list of injuries for the last-place team that is one loss from being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and matching an NHL record 10-year playoff drought.

The Sabres are already minus captain Jack Eichel, who is out for the season, starting goalie Linus Ullmark and defenseman Jake McCabe.

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles