Peterka, Quinn show growth at Sabres development camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Both JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn will compete for jobs in Buffalo this season after last year in Rochester. Their growth through last season with the Amerks, including a playoff run, has been obvious at the Sabres development camp this week.

"I'm not looking really looking at how many spots are open or trying to do the math. ... Hopefully I'll show I'm ready," Quinn said.

The open spots matter. When the season begins Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators, there might be room for only one of the two players, who both seem to be ready for the leap to the NHL.

"Even from the year before where I struggled for a bit in the AHL, I just took a lot of steps in my game," Quinn said.

"I think that was really important for my development, and I think I'm at a stage where I can hopefully make the jump."

Quinn had an extra year to marinate in the AHL, but Peterka flourished under playoff toughness.

The Sabres need to add toughness now.

"Having a good playoff gave me a good feeling that I'm going to work extremely hard and even harder to make the roster this season," Peterka said.

Former Sabres forward and now Rochester Amerks assistant coach Michael Peca called Peterka "a unicorn."

"He has no idea how good he can be yet, which is scary. It's the blend of power and speed, and the skill set with his hands, and his shot and his ability to play in a physical game," Peca said about Peterka.

"He can play in any environment and he can dominate in any environment."

Development camp wraps up Saturday at 9:15 a.m. with the French Connection Tournament at the Harborcenter.