Gostisbehere ties game, Flyers rally past Buffalo 5-4 in SO

The NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres lost their eighth straight game.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres' Cody Eakin (20) tries to score a goal past Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart (79) and Robert Hagg (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Shayne Gostisbehere tied the game late in regulation, Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored shootout goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4. The NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres lost their eighth straight game. 

The Flyers rallied from a 3-1 hole to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Gostisbehere ripped one from the point on one knee past Jonas Johansson with 5:46 left in the third to make it 4-all. 

The Sabres lost without Jack Eichel. Buffalo's captain is out with an unspecified injury, though he favored his neck after being checked into the end boards over the weekend.

    

