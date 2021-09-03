Sabres Jack Eichel out at least one game with an upper body injury

Sabres captain Jack Eichel will miss Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel will miss at least one game, against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, with an upper body injury.

Coach Ralph Krueger would not say if Eichel will be out long term.

"He's being evaluated, and we will inform you when we have more," Krueger said after Tuesday's morning skate.

Eichel appeared to have been dealing with an injury late in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders and was seen on the game broadcast rubbing his neck on the bench.

Dylan Cozens will fill in at center on the Sabres top line against the Flyers and will play with Taylor Hall and Sam Reinhart.

Faceoff at Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m.