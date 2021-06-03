Barzal shines as Islanders beat Sabres for 4th straight win

New York beat Buffalo for the fifth straight time this season, outscoring the Sabres 19-7 in those five meetings.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 for their fourth straight win.

Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves as the Islanders improved to 9-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum this season and 14-6-4 overall.

Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee also scored.

The teams meet again Sunday for their third game in four days in the same venue.