Former Sabres head coach John Muckler dies at 86

Muckler had a long career in the NHL which included a stint here in Buffalo from 1991-1995.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL is remembering one of its own. Longtime head coach John Muckler has passed away at the age of 86.

The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Muckler’s death Monday night. No cause was given. Most notably, Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s. He joined Edmonton in 1982 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather and won five Stanley Cups with the organization from 1984-90, the last one as head coach.

The #Oilers Hockey Club is saddened to report the passing of our former Head Coach, five-time Stanley Cup champion & dear friend of the organization John Muckler. pic.twitter.com/yTr8ytWfsr — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 5, 2021

Muckler also spent several seasons here in Buffalo working as the director of operations and head coach from 1991-1995. Sabres legend Marty Biron remembered his former coach in a tweet early Tuesday morning. He said in part that Muckler changed his life forever and thanked him for making his dreams of playing in the NHL come true.

The man that drafted me into the Buffalo Sabres, which changed my life forever. I still remember the last time I saw and talked to him at our Alumni Golf Tournament. My condolences to the Muckler family and thank you “Mucks” for making my dream of playing in the NHL come true. https://t.co/cAhUb4NbcY — Martin Biron (@martybiron43) January 5, 2021

Hockey insider and WGRZ contributor Paul Hamilton also tweeted his condolences Tuesday morning. Hamilton called him tough and fair and says that he was fun to cover.

Very sad to hear this about former Sabres coach and GM John Muckler. He could be tough, yet fun to cover. He was very fair in the way he treated me and I never forgot it. @WGRZ https://t.co/XomRwkeBXD — Paul Hamilton (@pham1717) January 5, 2021