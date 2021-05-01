Former Sabres head coach John Muckler dies at 86

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL is remembering one of its own. Longtime head coach John Muckler has passed away at the age of 86.
The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Muckler’s death Monday night. No cause was given. Most notably, Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s. He joined Edmonton in 1982 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather and won five Stanley Cups with the organization from 1984-90, the last one as head coach.
Muckler also spent several seasons here in Buffalo working as the director of operations and head coach from 1991-1995. Sabres legend Marty Biron remembered his former coach in a tweet early Tuesday morning. He said in part that Muckler changed his life forever and thanked him for making his dreams of playing in the NHL come true.
Hockey insider and WGRZ contributor Paul Hamilton also tweeted his condolences Tuesday morning. Hamilton called him tough and fair and says that he was fun to cover.
In addition to the Sabres and the Oilers, Muckler coached the New York Rangers and Minnesota North Stars finishing with a career record of 276–288–84. Muckler later held front office positions with the Ottawa Senators and Phoenix Coyotes. He also served as a coach for three NHL All-Star Games.