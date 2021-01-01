Krueger on Eichel: "He will be fine"

Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger spoke on the upper body injury that has captain Jack Eichel sidelined at the start of training camp.

The Buffalo Sabres hit the ice for the first time at training camp Friday morning and did so without captain Jack Eichel.

Eichel was held off the ice due to an upper body injury he suffered during off-ice training.

Head coach Ralph Krueger says there is no need for concern.

"All is under control. Jack is day to day. He will be fine. We are being just cautious in the process... we expect Jack here in the next couple of days."

Goaltender Linus Ullmark also missed the start of camp due to an immigration quarantine requirement. Krueger says that should be solved in a matter of days as well.

"It's part of the advantage of having a few days extra... no need for panic for sure."

The Sabres are among the teams that did not make the NHL's 24-team playoff bubble in the spring, and as a result get three extra days of training camp.

The Sabres open the season January 14th against the Washington Capitals.