Sabres legend Rene Robert hospitalized after heart attack in Florida

Sources tell 2 On Your Side that Rene Robert, who was a member of Buffalo's French Connection, suffered a heart attack and is in the ICU.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A member of the Buffalo Sabres' famed French Connection is in the hospital following a heart attack in Florida.

Sources tell 2 On Your Side that Rene Robert, who was a member of Buffalo's French Connection, along with Gilbert Perrault and Rick Martin, suffered a heart attack and is in the ICU.

Robert played for the Sabres from 1972 to 1979.

Robert scored the famous "fog goal" in overtime to beat the Philadelphia Flyers in game three of the 1975 Stanley Cup Finals.

He finished the 1974-75 season with 100 points, the first time that an NHL player reached that mark in points in one season.

Robert played 524 games for the Sabres, scored 222 goals, and ranks fifth on Buffalo's all-time assists with 330. He played in two NHL All-Star games in 1973 and 1975.