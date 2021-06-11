x
NHL top-pick favorite Power says he could return to school in fall

The University of Michigan defenseman has emerged as the likely top pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, which the Sabres currently own.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Michigan's Owen Power (22) watches the puck while working against Minnesota's Cullen Munson (13) during an NCAA hockey game in Ann Arbor, Mich. The NHL Central Scouting Bureau has three Michigan players listed among its top six North American prospects, led by 6-foot-6 defenseman Power, the top-ranked player, who is current representing Canada at the World Hockey championships in Latvia. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The projected top pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power, told NHL Network on Friday he is leaning toward going back to school in Ann Arbor for his sophomore season.

The Sabres own the top pick in the 2021 NHL Draft after the draft lottery.

"I think right now I'm leaning toward going back to school. It's something I would like to do, just trying to get the true experience of playing college hockey," Power told "NHL Now."

"At the end of the day, it obviously depends on what the team wants and what everyone around me thinks is best."

