Buffalo Sabres introduce new 'reverse retro' jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are showing off some new threads today.

Adidas released the so-called "reverse retro" jerseys for every team, including a blue and gold goat head that the Sabres will be wearing for eight games this season starting November 2.

Back in August, the Sabres announced a new red and black uniform with the goat head logo similar to the jerseys that the Sabres wore in the 1990s.