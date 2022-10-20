x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sabres

Buffalo Sabres introduce new 'reverse retro' jerseys

Adidas released the so-called "reverse retro" jerseys for every team, including a blue and gold goat head for the Sabres.
Credit: Adidas, NHL

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are showing off some new threads today.

Adidas released the so-called "reverse retro" jerseys for every team,  including a blue and gold goat head that the Sabres will be wearing for eight games this season starting November 2.

Back in August, the Sabres announced a new red and black uniform with the goat head logo similar to the jerseys that the Sabres wore in the 1990s. 

The red and black jerseys are separate from the new white alternate jerseys released Thursday.  They'll wear the red and black jerseys for 12 games, debuting November 23.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Take 2: Adam and Paul discuss the Buffalo Sabres as opening night arrives

Before You Leave, Check This Out