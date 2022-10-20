Buffalo Sabres introduce new 'reverse retro' jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are showing off some new threads today.
Adidas released the so-called "reverse retro" jerseys for every team, including a blue and gold goat head that the Sabres will be wearing for eight games this season starting November 2.
Back in August, the Sabres announced a new red and black uniform with the goat head logo similar to the jerseys that the Sabres wore in the 1990s.
The red and black jerseys are separate from the new white alternate jerseys released Thursday. They'll wear the red and black jerseys for 12 games, debuting November 23.