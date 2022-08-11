Buffalo Sabres: 'Ryan Miller Night' happening in January

The Sabres posted on social media Thursday that "Ryan Miller Night" will be Jan. 19, 2023.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in June, the Buffalo Sabres announced former goaltender Ryan Miller would be inducted in the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame and have his jersey retired. Now we know more details about when that jersey retirement ceremony will be.

The Sabres posted on social media Thursday that "Ryan Miller Night" will be Jan. 19, 2023. That's when the No. 30 will be retired to the rafters in a pre-game banner raising ceremony.

Miller is the franchise's leader in games played, wins and saves, and he will be the eighth Sabres player to have his number retired.

"Ryan Miller embodied what people in Western New York expect from those who wear a Buffalo Sabres uniform: on-ice excellence, commitment, and authentic love for this community," said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. "His lasting relationship with the people here in Buffalo remains a standard we strive to follow every day.

"We are thrilled for Ryan to take his rightful place alongside his fellow Sabres legends and look forward to celebrating his career."