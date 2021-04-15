Sabres bounce back with 5-2 win over East leader, Capitals

The Sabres improved to 11-25-7 on the season. Anders Bjork scored his first goal with Buffalo and added an assist.

WASHINGTON — Anders Bjork scored his first goal with his new team and added an assist, helping Buffalo spoil Nicklas Backstrom’s 1,000th game in the Sabres' 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Sam Reinhart scored his 15th goal and Victor Olofsson added his 12th for Buffalo. Casey Middlestadt added the first short-handed goal of his career.