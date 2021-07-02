Mittelstadt added to NHL's COVID protocol; Sabres' list now at 8

Buffalo has had at least one player added to the league's protocol in five of the past six days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres now have eight players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, with forward Casey Mittelstadt's addition on Sunday.

After no players were added to the list on Friday, forwards Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar were added on Saturday, joining five other Sabres players, including forwards Taylor Hall and Tobias Rieder, as well as defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Jake McCabe.

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The team has been in quarantine since Tuesday, coming off of a weekend series Saturday and Sunday against New Jersey, in Buffalo. The Devils were in the middle of their own COVID-19 issues at the time.

The league canceled the Sabres' next four games, all on the road, with two against the New York Islanders and two against the Boston Bruins.

As of right now, they are supposed to play again next Thursday against Washington.

The team also announced changes to twelve regular season games earlier on Saturday.