Follow along: Buffalo Sabres host New Jersey Devils

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres wrap up their weekend with back-to-back home games with the New Jersey Devils in Buffalo. The Sabres won Saturday's game, 4-3, on a Jack Eichel shootout goal.
FIRST PERIOD:
- The Devils waste no time getting started, scoring 20 seconds into the game with Michael McLeod getting beating out Carter Hutton off the feed from PK Subban. 1-0 Devils.
- The Devils score again with just 16 seconds remaining in the first period, with Jack Hughes getting one behind Hutton. 2-0 Devils.
The Sabres and Devils each failed to convert on a power play opportunity. Janne Kuokkanen sat two minutes for high sticking Jeff Skinner, with Matthew Irwin putting the Sabres on the penalty kill for two minutes for Tripping Andreas Johnsson. New Jersey outshot Buffalo, 11-9 in the period.