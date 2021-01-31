Follow along: Buffalo Sabres host New Jersey Devils

The Sabres are looking for the sweep over the Devils visiting Buffalo, after a 4-3 shootout win on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres wrap up their weekend with back-to-back home games with the New Jersey Devils in Buffalo. The Sabres won Saturday's game, 4-3, on a Jack Eichel shootout goal.

Sabres today:



Middlestadt-Eichel-Olofsson

Hall-Staal-Cozens

Rieder-Eakin-Okposo

Skinner-Lazar-Sheahan



McCabe-Ristolainen

Dahlin-Miller

Irwin-Montour



Hutton — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) January 31, 2021

FIRST PERIOD:

- The Devils waste no time getting started, scoring 20 seconds into the game with Michael McLeod getting beating out Carter Hutton off the feed from PK Subban. 1-0 Devils.

- The Devils score again with just 16 seconds remaining in the first period, with Jack Hughes getting one behind Hutton. 2-0 Devils.