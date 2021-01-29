Buffalo Sabres' Reinhart 'day-to-day'; Hall practices on second line

Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger said the team will evaluate Reinhart's upper body injury Saturday morning, before a 1 p.m. home game against the New Jersey Devils.

With the Buffalo Sabres coming off of a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers Thursday night, they could be missing forward Sam Reinhart Saturday when the New Jersey Devils coming into town.

Reinhart was playing on the top line with Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall and scored the third-period power play goal to send the Sabres into overtime with the Rangers Thursday night.

Head coach Ralph Krueger said Reinhart is currently day-to-day with an upper body injury.

"We're monitoring [Reinhart's] situation, upper body, and we'll make that call tomorrow morning," Krueger said.

Krueger also mentioned Henri Jokiharju's progress, and said he appeared healthy at practice Friday, but also will be evaluated Saturday morning ahead of the Sabres game against New Jersey.

The Sabres were practicing Friday morning with Tage Thompson back on the top line with Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson, according to our Sabres analyst Paul Hamiliton.

Lines:

Olofsson Eichel Thompson

Hall Staal Cozens

Rieder Eakin Okposo

Skinner Lazar Sheahan



Montour Jokiharju

McCabe Ristolainen

Irwin Borgen

Dahlin Miller — Paul Hamilton (@pham1717) January 29, 2021

Olofsson's addition put Taylor Hall on the second line with Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens for practice.

"We knew from the start here the lines would shuffle here and there depending on what the game asked for, the possibility of Jack and Taylor together or them apart," Krueger said.