Eichel scores, Ullmark with 31 saves in Sabres shootout win over Devils

Jack Eichel had the lone goal in the Sabres and Devils shootout on Saturday afternoon, leading Buffalo to a 4-3 win.

Victor Olofsson, Tobias Rieder and Eric Staal also scored as the Sabres improved to 3-0-1 in their past four games. Janne Kuokkanen, Ty Smith and Andreas Johnsson scored for New Jersey in former Sabres coach Lindy Ruff’s first trip to Buffalo since taking over the Devils this offseason.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots. Eichel returned to the game in the third period after taking a puck to the mouth and briefly leaving for the dressing room. The teams meet again in Buffalo on Sunday.