BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a knee-jerk overreaction to begin. The NFL's experiment with replay review for pass interference is over after one year.

The league's competition committee voted not to endorse another year of the pass interference replay review. Owners usually follow the recommendations of the competition committee, but the one-year pass interference replay experiment for one year was a notable exception.

The rule grew out of the outrage when officials did not call a pass interference penalty on a play late in the 2018 NFC Championship game.

The Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman blatantly interfered with the Saints Tommylee Lewis with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Robey-Coleman signed a one year deal with the Eagles last month after the Rams declined the 2020 option on his contract. Robey-Coleman spent four seasons with the Bills after signing with them as an undrafted free out of USC.

After seeing the missed call and the impact it had on the game the league quickly voted 31-1 to expand plays that were not reviewable.

After the one year experiment the rule reverts to the referee's initial call on the field.

The competition competition committee also voted not to follow up on a couple of team proposals of some having some kind of sky judge.

NFL officiating has come under tremendous scrutiny the last few seasons, especially after the non-call in the 2018-NFC championship game between the Saints and the LA Rams. NFL owners are scheduled to meet May 19-20 in Marina Del-Ray California.

