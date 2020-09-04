BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday should have been the first round of the Masters. However, like so many other sporting events, it has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Augusta National has tentatively scheduled Masters week to be November 9-15. Of course that plan can only happen if health officials give their approval.

Tiger Woods is the defending champion. He completed a remarkable comeback story when he claimed his fifth green jacket as a Masters champion.

Only Jack Nicklaus has more green jackets, with six.

It was Woods' 15th major title, three short of Jack Nicklaus's record of 18, and his 81st PGA tour win. It was his first win in a major since the US Open in 2008.

Woods says he's fit and ready to defend his title in the Masters. But, not being at Augusta National this week, that feels strange to him. He conducted his first interview in nearly two months with GolfTV, with whom he has an endorsement deal.

Wood says he felt alive and ready at the start of the week, and also irritable. He says that came from realizing the Masters has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the only competition for the green jacket is the occasional putting contest with his 11-year-old son. The winner keeps it in his closet.

Rory McIlroy was the betting favorite if the Masters had gone on as scheduled. At one point, Woods was listed as high as 14/1 odds to repeat as Masters champion.

CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz who would have called his 35th straight Masters told the NBC Sports Network "but i do believe that we are going to get through this. we are going to have a recheck of things in our lives. and greater appreciation for the little things. and how fragile it can be. and how fast it can be taken away from you. i will never look at the world the same."

RELATED: Masters postponed until November due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns

RELATED: British Open canceled until 2021 as golf schedule reworked

RELATED: Poloncarz 'not so certain' fans will see Sabres, Bills anytime soon