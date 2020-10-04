According to a report in the New York Post Drew Brees will replace Chris Collinsworth on NBC's Sunday Night Football. It won't happen until Brees stops playing football.

Last month Brees signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

The Post story by Andrew Marchand says when Brees retires from the NFL he is expected to start as a game analyst on Notre Dame football and a studio analyst for Football Night in America.

Veteran play by play Al Michaels has two years remaining on his contract with NBC for the Sunday night games. Its believed that Mike Tirico will succeed Michaels as the play by play man on Sunday nights.

Brees reportedly picked NBC over ESPN. The sports network wanted Brees to be part of its Monday Night Football crew.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021

RELATED: Masters postponed until November due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns

RELATED: Eichel donates face shields to area hospitals