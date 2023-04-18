Hundreds of contractors are needed for the Bills' new stadium. Here's what they need to know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An estimated 400 companies will be needed to build the Buffalo Bills' new $1.54 billion stadium in Orchard Park and then demolish Highmark Stadium.
With groundbreaking scheduled for June, the stadium represents one of the largest projects to happen Western New York.
The state-run Erie County Stadium Corp. last month approved plans for the $1.4 billion stadium and authorized spending up to $300,000 in state money for the first part of construction. The plan has been sent to the Erie County Legislature, which must approve it. You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website and find information on what would-be contractors need to know if they want to get in on the action.