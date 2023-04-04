Final stadium deal reached by Buffalo Bills, Erie County, and New York State

The next step is for the Erie County Legislature to review the multi-part deal and vote on it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of fine-tuning the parties involved in brokering a deal to keep the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park and build a new stadium have reached their final agreement.

In a collective statement Tuesday, the Bills, Erie County, and New York State said "that all documents and contracts" for the project had been signed and that they will be submitted to the Erie County Legislature for review.

The legislature has pledged to spend 30 days reviewing the multi-part deal.

That review will then be followed by a vote.

It includes an amended 2013 Stadium Security Agreement, Master, and Stadium Lease as well as a finalized Community Benefits Agreement in which the Bills pledge $3,000,000 in community investment.

The new lease will start when the new stadium is largely complete in 2026.

"Today marks another significant step taken as we approach a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring. We are thankful for the public/private partnerships we have shared to make this project in Western New York a reality,” the statement read.

Also included is a Non-Relocation Agreement, which would make it difficult for the team to leave within 30 years of the stadium's opening.

To read the documents submitted click here.