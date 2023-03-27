More renderings released of new Bills' stadium

The pictures show what the front of the stadium looks like, as well as another photo from inside the bowl.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have released more renderings of what the new stadium will look like.

The pictures show what the front of the stadium looks like, as well as another photo from inside the bowl.

Another fan feature will be a flag bar where fans can gather. In the concourse area, fans will see a lot of blue and red, as well as the bills logo in neon lights, which will be able to be seen in multiple locations throughout the stadium.

The final details are still in the works but the state entity in charge of managing the future home of the Buffalo Bills has signed off on the first $300 million in state aid for the construction of the new stadium.

The Erie County Stadium Corporation voted last week to further that funding, authorized entering into a 30-year lease with the Bills, and appointed a new president to oversee the next phase of the project, which will include construction and the management of the venue when it's finished.

New York State has committed to funding $600 million of the $1.4 billion project, with the NFL and the Bills investing $550 million and Erie County $250 million. The new stadium will be owned by the state rather than the county, as is currently the case with Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The ECSC board also reviewed public comments made at a Feb. 2 public hearing Wednesday. Chairman Bob Duffy stated that the comments had no impact on the General Project Plan.

While state funding has been cleared, the exact details of various stadium-related documents have yet to be released.

ESD representatives assured reporters Wednesday that those documents such as the lease agreement, non-relocation agreement, community benefits agreement, and others are close to being finalized.