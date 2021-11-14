Week 10: Bills at Jets: Stats and storylines

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Buffalo Bills are facing the New York Jets Sunday afternoon in New Jersey. The Bills are trying to bounce back after a rough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bills inactive players vs. the New York Jets
1st Quarter
- Jets go three and out
- RB Matt Breida with his first touchdown of the season. Bills on the board first, 7-0.
- The Bills defense comes up with another takeaway - this time it's CB Taron Johnson.
- Bills settle for a Tyler Bass field goal - he nails it to give Buffalo a 10-0 lead. This is Bass' 16th consecutive made field goal. According to Bills PR, this ties the fifth-longest FG streak in team history. Bass is two field goals away from tying the team record held by Rian Lindell in 2007.
- Shaq Lawson with the sack on Josh Allen.