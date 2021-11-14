x
Bills

Week 10: Bills at Jets: Stats and storylines

Follow along with Ashley Holder for the Buffalo Bills' Week 10 statistics and game storylines from New Jersey.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Buffalo Bills are facing the New York Jets Sunday afternoon in New Jersey. The Bills are trying to bounce back after a rough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bills inactive players vs. the New York Jets

1st Quarter

  • Jets go three and out
  • RB Matt Breida with his first touchdown of the season. Bills on the board first, 7-0.
  • The Bills defense comes up with another takeaway - this time it's CB Taron Johnson. 
  • Bills settle for a Tyler Bass field goal - he nails it to give Buffalo a 10-0 lead. This is Bass' 16th consecutive made field goal. According to Bills PR, this ties the fifth-longest FG streak in team history. Bass is two field goals away from tying the team record held by Rian Lindell in 2007.  
  • Shaq Lawson with the sack on Josh Allen.

