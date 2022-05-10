Von Miller continues to push Beckham Jr. to Bills rumors

The Bills are dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, which is adding extra sauce to the OBJ to Buffalo rumors.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have dealt with their fair share of injuries so far this season, and over the last few weeks, a few extra at the wide receiver position.

Gabe Davis has been dealing with an ankle injury, Jamison Crowder is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, and Isaiah McKenzie is in concussion protocol, so in come the Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo rumors.

At least that is what Von Miller hinted on Wednesday.

"I think when it’s time to get down the business, we already know where he’s going to be at. In my eyes, I think I know where he’s going to be at,” Miller said, hinting at Buffalo.

Miller made that extremely clear this week on the Richard Sherman Podcast as well.

"Let's be real man, he's coming to the Bills"



—@VonMiller tells @RSherman_25 why Odell will end up with the #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ilLq7ZbzhN — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 5, 2022

Richard Sherman asked, "I got a question for you: Where is Odell at? When is he coming? It would be cool to see if go back to New York Giants, pulling stuff together."

Miller replied, "Let's be real: he is coming to the Bills, he's coming to the Bills, it's already said and done. We are down a few receivers, he's coming to the Bills. You got Josh Allen, you got Diggs, just think about him and Diggs on the same team. We got Gabe Davis. We got Isaiah McKenzie. There has been trade talk about Saquon, we got Devin Singletary, our offensive line is one of the best offensive lines in the league, defensive is doing what we do. That's how I like to think. I am optimistic, when it is all said and done, we know where Odell will be at."

Miller also added Wednesday that OBJ is on a Super Bowl tour, visiting the Giants, Buccaneers, and Saints.

As far as the Bills current roster, some good news from Thursday's practice is that they did get wideout Isaiah McKenzie back on the field but he was in a red non-contact jersey, and is still in concussion protocol. Crowder, as expected was still out. Davis practiced in full.