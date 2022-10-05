Bills Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house

The house sits on eight acres of land and includes a three-car garage, 16-person hot tub and waterfall.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates.

Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.

Hughes, a defensive lineman, was released by the Bills in March and signed a multiyear contract with the Houston Texans. Hughes and his wife, Meghan Robinson, bought the four-bedroom house in 2015 for $775,000, according to filings in the county clerk’s office.

