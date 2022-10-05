Jordan Poyer named AFC defensive player of the week

Poyer has been recognized for his two interception effort in the win at Baltimore Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been named the AFC defensive player of the week. Poyer had two interceptions on Sunday as Buffalo rallied from 17-points down to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road 23-20. The Bills defense held the Ravens off the scoreboard the entire second half.

Poyer now has four interceptions on the season. After missing the Miami game due to injuiry, Poyer becomes the first Bills player to have four interceptions in his first three games of a season since Henry Jones did it during the heart of the Super Bowl era back in 1992.

Poyer (ribs) is among those sitting out practice today as the Bills (3-1) begin preparations for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) Sunday in Orchard Park.

BILLS NOT PRACTICING:

Jordan Poyer (safety) ribs, Tremaine Edmunds (LB) hamstring, Christian Benford (CB) hand, Jake Kumerow (WR) ankle, Jamison Crowder (WR) ankle, TE Dawson Knox. Von Miller, Rodger Saffold, and DaQuan Jones are sitting on veteran rest.

WR Isaiah McKenzie will be limited in practice but remains in concussion protocol.

TRE'DAVIOUS WHITE NOT PRACTICING:

Top cornerback Tre'Davious White is eligible to return to practice after missing the first four games of the season on the PUP list. He is not returning to practice at this point. That's significant because once he does begin practicing, the Bills would have 21-days to activate him or he'd be required to return to PUP or Injured reserve. That would require him to miss at least four more games.

It's another indication White's return will be delayed further.

BILLS FACING PICKETT:

The Steelers are making a change in terms of their staring quarterback for this game. Rookie Kenny Pickett replaced former Bills back-up Mitch Trubisky at the half of this past Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett rushed for two touchdowns but threw three interceptions. The Steelers drafted Pickett 20th overall out of Pittsburgh this year.

Sean McDermott says there's an added degree of unknown given the switch.