Tremaine Edmunds says goodbye to Buffalo, thanks team and fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds showed his appreciation to the Buffalo Bills organization and Bills' fans.
The Chicago Bears confirmed Thursday that Edmunds signed with their team.
In his Twitter post Edmunds says, "I am so grateful to the Bills organization for giving me my first NFL opportunity. Buffalo is a special city that will always be close to me. I appreciate the fans, the coaches and the entire Buffalo community for embracing me and my family. Thank you for five amazing years!"
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bears will give Edmunds a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed, which would be the largest four-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL.