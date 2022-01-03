Time moved for Bills vs. Jets game

Kickoff for the week 18 matchup on Sunday, Jan. 9 has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will face the New York Jets next weekend in the final game of the regular season.

The NFL announced late Sunday night that kickoff for the week 18 matchup on Sunday, Jan. 9 has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The time change was announced several hours after the Buffalo Bills beat the Atlanta Falcons 29-15 in Orchard Park.

With the win, combined with a loss by the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills have clinched a berth in the AFC playoffs. Next week's game will determine whether the Bills will go in as AFC East champions or as a wild card.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hadn't thrown three interceptions in a game since a September 2019 loss to the Patriots. Trailing the Falcons by one at halftime, he threw number three to start the third quarter in Orchard Park.

Allen and the Bills righted the ship with scoring drives of 80 and 65 yards to retake a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter.