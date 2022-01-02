Bills surrender first-half lead following costly turnovers

The Falcons rallied to a 15-14 halftime lead at Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a pair of interceptions that allowed the Atlanta Falcons to rally from a nine-point deficit to lead 15-14 at the half on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 14-5, the Bills faced a third-and-8 at the Atlanta 10-yard line. Allen rolled right under pressure and had his pass deflected and then intercepted by Duron Harmon in the end zone.

Matt Ryan drove the Falcons 80 yards in five plays with Mike Davis capping the drive on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Allen was then picked off on the ensuing drive by A.J. Terrell on a ball intended for Cole Beasley.

The Falcons were able to add a field goal and take a 15-14 lead at halftime.

Marquez Stevenson fumbled a punt after Atlanta's opening drive that resulted in a safety, but after that Josh Allen led touchdown drives of 69 and 18 yards.

The second scoring drive was set up by Greg Rousseau's sack and forced fumble of Ryan. Harrison Phillips recovered the fumble that gave Buffalo a drive start at the Atlanta 18.

Allen finished the half 8-of-20 passing for 88 yards and two interceptions. He rushed for two touchdowns.