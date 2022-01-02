LIVE BLOG: Bills host Falcons in Week 17

- The first time Josh Allen finally got the ball in his hands, he spread it out to three different receivers, with a 15-yard pass to Gabriel Davis for a first down on 3rd & 10 at the Atlanta 30. The drive starts to stall after the Bills pick up a first down at the Falcons 9. Allen goes for Diggs on 4th & goal at the three, and Diggs draws pass interference. Josh Allen scores from a yard out on second down. 7-2 Bills.