LIVE BLOG: Bills host Falcons in Week 17

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — First Quarter:
- The first time Josh Allen finally got the ball in his hands, he spread it out to three different receivers, with a 15-yard pass to Gabriel Davis for a first down on 3rd & 10 at the Atlanta 30. The drive starts to stall after the Bills pick up a first down at the Falcons 9. Allen goes for Diggs on 4th & goal at the three, and Diggs draws pass interference. Josh Allen scores from a yard out on second down. 7-2 Bills.
- Buffalo's defense forces a three and out on the next Falcons drive, ending with Taron Johnson sacking Matt Ryan for seven yards.
- The Bills force the Falcons to punt from the Buffalo 46 on their opening drive. Marquez Stevenson fumbled the punt. Jake Kumerow recovered the fumble and was tackled in the end zone, resulting in a Falcons safety. 2-0 Atlanta.
The Bills control their own destiny to win the AFC East with two games remaining against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, each at home.
Bills gameday roster: