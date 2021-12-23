Diggs on Bills Pro Bowl snubs: 'I'm giving them all the love'

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters were released on Wednesday, and it had some questionable results in the AFC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people were surprised with the results of the NFL's Pro Bowl selections this year.

The Bills had two players make it: wide receiver Stefon Diggs and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. The biggest shock was the snub of Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, and arguably Micah Hyde as well.

On Thursday, Diggs met the media and discussed how disappointed he is in the selection process of getting into the Pro Bowl.

"People say it is popularity, I watch DB's in the league, Po, Micah, even Tre'(Davious White), you know everyone knows they are some of the best DB's in the league, bar none. It just happens, in the standings, they don't get enough love, but I am giving them all the love," Diggs said.

Stefon Diggs says he’s disappointed that Josh Allen was not nominated to the pro bowl. Gave him great praise saying he’s an MVP quarterback. @WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/odOmUxEy9A — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 23, 2021

Micah Hyde expressed his disappointment as well.

"I have been in this league long enough, I know how this thing works," he said. "It is what it is, we are all competitors in this building, we want to win, get acknowledgment, all that stuff. But at the end of the day, it's a team sport, and we want to go out and win against the Patriots."

As far as Allen's snub in this year’s AFC quarterback selection, Allen was beaten out by Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson. It's fair to say both Mahomes and Herbert deserved their spots, but Jackson? Not so much.

Lamar Jackson has 18 total touchdowns this year in just 12 games. Josh Allen has 35 touchdowns in 14 games. On top of that, Allen also has one less interception on the season.

Diggs commented on Allen's snub: "I don't make the rules, but as far as what Josh puts on tape consistently, everyone looked at him as MVP, his numbers prove it too. You see guys get snubbed every year, but I never thought it would've been my guy."

If anything, we will see if these key players use their Pro Bowl snub as motivation to go on a deep playoff run.

Stefon Diggs took to heart to defend his teammates who he felt were snubbed from the pro bowl.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/EB9dHOlWb0 — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 23, 2021