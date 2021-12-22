Bills, Sabres announce updated vaccine policy for guests ages 5-11

The change is effective immediately and applies to all events, concerts, and games at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Effective immediately, guests ages 5 to 11 will be required to show proof of vaccination (at least the first dose) to attend games, events, and concerts at Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres made the announcement Wednesday morning and said it is in accordance with the New York State Mandate. The updated vaccination policy also applies to Buffalo Bandits games and other events at the KeyBank Center.

While in Buffalo on Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul applauded the decision.

"I thank them for being the stewards of public health that they are, because a lot of people are fans. We all love our teams here in Western New York and across the state. And to the leadership who said that they're going to enforce this, that's really important. And if that's the incentive that gets more children vaccinated before they go back to school, then that is a very, very positive outcome," she said.

However, some people in Western New York who have tickets to future games are wondering if they will receive a refund following the policy change.

Dawn Canonico of Derby said she was looking forward to gifting Buffalo Sabres tickets to her 7-year-old daughter for Christmas but said her daughter won't be vaccinated until the day after the game.

"I ended up calling tickets.com during my lunch break today and they told me there is nothing they can do because I was going to go for an option of maybe a rescheduled date for a different game or a refund. They said they cannot do that and that I should sell my tickets online," she said.

2 On Your Side reached out to Pegula Sports and Entertainment asking about refunds but we have not heard back.

The following will be accepted as proof of vaccination for guests ages 5 and up:

Physical vaccination card (photo will NOT be accepted)

NYS Excelsior Pass

Clear Digital Vaccine Card (individuals under 14 are not eligible for the Clear app)

Government digital vaccine proof from outside New York State

Negative COVID-19 test results will not be accepted for entry. There are no exceptions to the vaccine requirement.

An update to our COVID-19 vaccination policy.



More info: https://t.co/uOYWS4apFF pic.twitter.com/yqPfIssjJo — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 22, 2021