Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins will represent Buffalo in Pro Bowl

Diggs is headed to the Pro Bowl for the second time on the heels of an All-Pro season in 2020. It's the first trip to the Pro Bowl for Dawkins.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For Stefon Diggs, it's a return engagement.

Diggs is headed back to the Pro Bowl for the second time on the heels of an All-Pro season in 2020. He'll be joined by left tackle Dion Dawkins to represent Buffalo on the AFC roster.

Through 14 games, Diggs is tied for 12th in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,007, and he's tied for eighth with eight touchdown receptions.

It's the first trip to the Pro Bowl for Dawkins. The left tackle has been inconsistent at times but improved steadily and been solid for the majority of the season. Josh Allen has been sacked 26 times, which is 17th fewest among NFL quarterbacks.

Dawkins is currently on the Bills COVID reserve list. It is his second bout with the virus this season.

The following Bills are alternates:

1st - quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

2nd - tight end Dawson Knox, linebacker Tyler Matakevich

3rd - safety Jordan Poyer, long snapper Reid Ferguson

4th - safety Micah Hyde

5th - center Mitch Morse, placekicker Tyler Bass