x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

Sanders quickly fitting in with Bills after 2 TD outing

Sanders spent the first two weeks of the season having difficulty establishing a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox (88) celebrates with Emmanuel Sanders (1) after Sanders caught a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It took three games for Buffalo Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders to finally feel like he's fitting in with his new team. 

Sanders spent the first two weeks of the season having difficulty establishing a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. What followed was the 34-year-old's coming out performance in which Sanders had five catches for 94 yards and scored twice in a 43-21 win over Washington last weekend. 

This was the type of production both the Bills and Sanders envisioned after he signed a one-year contract in free agency in March. 

Sanders fills out a talented group of receivers made up of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

Related Articles