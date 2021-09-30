Sanders quickly fitting in with Bills after 2 TD outing

Sanders spent the first two weeks of the season having difficulty establishing a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It took three games for Buffalo Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders to finally feel like he's fitting in with his new team.

Sanders spent the first two weeks of the season having difficulty establishing a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. What followed was the 34-year-old's coming out performance in which Sanders had five catches for 94 yards and scored twice in a 43-21 win over Washington last weekend.

This was the type of production both the Bills and Sanders envisioned after he signed a one-year contract in free agency in March.