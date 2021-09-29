Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Allen threw for 358 yards and had five touchdowns in the team's 43-21 win over the Washington football team Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — No surprise here. Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has been named this week's AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The honor comes after Allen's outstanding performance in the team's 43-21 win Sunday over the Washington football team.

The Bills' QB went 32 of 43 (74.4%) for 358 yards and five touchdowns. Allen is also nominated for the F edEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

Sunday's game is the 9th time Allen has thrown for at least 300 passing yards. It's also his fifth game where he's thrown for at least four TDs and passed for at least 300 yards. He joins QBs Patrick Mahomes, Dan Marino, Andrew Luck and Kurt Warner in posting that same statistic.