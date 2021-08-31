Report: Bills releasing TE Jacob Hollister, WR Tanner Gentry among others

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL's cutdown day is here, and the Buffalo Bills are making moves.
The Bills have to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. With the deadline looming, the Bills have reportedly released four more players.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bills have released tight end Jacob Hollister, guard Jamil Douglas, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, and wide receiver Tanner Gentry.
Pelissero says the Bills want both Anderson and Gentry back for the practice squad.