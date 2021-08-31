x
Bills

Report: Bills releasing TE Jacob Hollister, WR Tanner Gentry among others

The Bills have to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Monday Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New Era Field is prepared before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriot in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills’ home has a new name: Highmark Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The newly rebranded health insurer, Highmark BlueCross, BlueShield of Western New York, has purchased the naming rights for what was simply known as Bills Stadium last season. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL's cutdown day is here, and the Buffalo Bills are making moves.

The Bills have to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. With the deadline looming, the Bills have reportedly released four more players.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bills have released tight end Jacob Hollister, guard Jamil Douglas, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, and wide receiver Tanner Gentry. 

Pelissero says the Bills want both Anderson and Gentry back for the practice squad. 

