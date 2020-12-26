Now it's Bills with seed on the line against Patriots

This year, it's the Bills who have postseason seeding on the line in late December and the Patriots playing out the string.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the first time in decades, Buffalo has reversed roles with New England.

The AFC East champion Bills visit Foxborough on Monday night having already clinched home-field advantage in the wild-card round of the NFL's expanded playoffs.