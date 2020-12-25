Bills cut receiver Jake Kumerow with John Brown set to return

His release comes after scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass on his first and only catch in six games with the Bills during an AFC East-clinching win at Denver.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have cut receiver Jake Kumerow in opening the possibility of receiver John Brown’s return after missing four games with an ankle injury.

Kumerow’s release comes after scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass on his first and only catch in six games with the Bills in a 48-19 AFC East-clinching win at Denver on Saturday.

He opened the season on Buffalo’s practice squad after spending the previous two-plus years with Green Bay.

Brown remains on injured reserve, but was designated to return to practice last week.