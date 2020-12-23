Cuomo: Plan in development to allow 6,700 fans to attend playoff game at Bills Stadium

The governor says nothing is final at this time, but a plan is in development.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Can Buffalo Bills fans attend a playoff game at Bills Stadium?

This question has been tossed around several times over the past week by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who provided more details for Bills fans Wednesday morning in a press conference.

Cuomo says the New York State Department of Health is working with the Bills on a demonstration project that would allow 6,700 fans in the stadium for the playoff game.