Bills to return DE Lawson on one-year deal

Lawson returned to the Bills at 28 years old last season, appearing in 15 games with six starts. He also recorded 3.5 sacks on the season.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are expected to return defensive end Shaq Lawson on a one-year deal, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

Lawson returned to the Bills at 28 years old last season, appearing in 15 games with six starts. He also recorded 3.5 sacks on the season.

Buffalo drafted Lawson out of Clemson 19th overall in 2016. He was with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets for two seasons before making his way back to the Bills last season.

The Bills aren't sure when fellow defensive end Von Miller will return from the torn ACL he suffered in the middle of last season, adding some importance to Lawson's return.

