Mock drafts differ on who the Bills may select at No. 27

Now that we're getting closer to the NFL Draft, who are the names some NFL reporters nationwide have pegged for the Bills at No. 27?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the NFL Draft now less than three weeks away, more and more mock drafts are starting to focus on each team's needs.

Before the NFL Scouting Combine began in February, WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci said logic strongly suggested that the Buffalo Bills, who have the 27th overall pick, would be looking closely at five positions.

offensive tackles O’Cyrus Torrence of Florida and Dewand Jones of Ohio State;

edge rushers Drew Sanders of Arkansas and Keion White of Georgia Tech;

safeties Antonio Johnson of Texas A&M and Jordan Battle of Alabama;

wide receivers Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee and Zay Flowers of Boston College; and

running backs Bijan Robinson of Texas and Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama.



Let's start with ESPN's Todd McShay, who on April 4 had the Bills selecting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

"He can make tough catches down the field. And while Stefon Diggs is here to stay for a bit, the Bills need to find more pass-catchers. Gabe Davis is under contract for only one more year, and the depth chart beyond those two is lackluster," McShay said.

McShay's co-worker, Mel Kiper Jr., had the Bills taking Bijan Robinson, who is considered the top running back in this draft.

"I keep coming back to Robinson being perfect for this Bills offense. He could be a security blanket for Josh Allen in the pass game, and he can rip off chunk plays as a ball carrier. He breaks a ton of tackles and has tremendous vision. He's the most complete back in this class," Kiper said.

Over at CBS Sports, six mock drafts were all over the board when it came to the Bills, with two people going with Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders. The other four picks were split among Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, and North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

The Ringer seemed to think the Bills might be looking at a receiver as well, going with Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt.