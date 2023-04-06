Experts: Buffalo Bills stadium CBA comes up short

The community benefits agreement negotiated with the Buffalo Bills lacks specifics on how the team's $3 million annual contribution will be spent.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — According to diversity, equity, and inclusion activists and experts, the community benefits agreement for the new Buffalo Bills stadium lacks key provisions that are common to successful CBAs elsewhere.

That’s partly by design.

The CBA for the Bills stadium, announced Wednesday, is the first such agreement for a major project in Erie County. It calls for the team to commit $3 million annually over 30 years to fund projects that benefit the community. That’s in exchange for a $850 million public contribution to the $1.5 billion stadium.

But the deal does not specify how that money should be spent.

