Bills activate Beasley from practice squad for Saturday's game in Chicago

CHICAGO — For the second-straight game since Cole Beasley came out of retirement to rejoin the Buffalo Bills, the veteran wide receiver will be elevated from the team's practice squad to the active roster, according to the Bills.

Beasley said after last week's 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins, he's excited to be reunited with Bills quarterback Josh Allen - and Allen still has the same arm he had in the previous three seasons.

"He's a young cat. He better be able to still do it. If he was already washed up, we'd be in trouble," Beasley joked about the 26-year-old Allen.

"He's a hell of a player. He's the best in the business. I'm just glad they let me come back and get to play with him a little bit."

Allen only hit Beasley once in his return last week for a nine-yard pickup, but the receiver was greeted to a loudly-chanted "BEASE" from the crowd at Highmark Stadium after the catch.

After starting his career as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys and spending the last three seasons with the Bills, the 33-year-old Beasley briefly retired following two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season then rejoined the Bills ahead of their Week 15 game against Miami.

Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was also elevated from the practice squad, as Boogie Basham has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game with a calf injury.

Center Mitch Morse was also ruled out, remaining in concussion protocol, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips were listed as questionable on Thursday before the Bills headed out to Chicago a day early with a winter storm on the way.

The Bills (11-3) and Bears (3-11) are set to kick off on Christmas Eve, Saturday at 1 p.m.