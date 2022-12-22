Bills arrive in Chicago, resume preparations for Bears

Due to the weather, the Buffalo Bills flew early to Chicago, where they continue getting ready to face the Bears on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Among other things, the Bills are used to dealing with tough weather this season both in terms of logistics and on the field.

To that end, they made the quick flight over to Chicago on Thursday evening rather than on Friday, as would typically be the case for a Saturday game, to deal with the severe winter weather impacting both Chicago and Western New York.

The team charter departed Buffalo Niagara International Airport around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott says the change won't do much to impact preparations.

"Typically guys are done on a Friday, and you can get home with your family for what they call date night, or in the NFL it's family night," McDermott said. "Just some time to kind of decompress or unplug and in this case, we'll be using that time to get on a plane and head to Chicago.

"So we're not really missing anything, if you will, other than that time at home and sleeping in your own bed, but we've got to do what we've got to do."

McDermott says the team will attempt to get a walk-though practice in Friday in Chicago. As of Thursday morning, they were trying to find a location for that. Worst case, McDermott says, they can use the hotel ballrooms.

He says his message to his players will be to maintain focus.

"I think it's important the we can compartmentalize, and that's what we're called to do in these situations as an elite performer and elite athlete," McDermott said.

"We've got a job to do and got a purpose for why we're going out there. Compartmentalize that, and then trust that what's going on behind the scenes is going to take care of getting us back and getting us back safely."