NBC Sports' Peter King selects Bills third in NFL Offseason Power Rankings

NBC Sports' Peter King wrote that he likes the Buffalo Bills potential for the upcoming 2021 season in his "Football Morning in America" column.

King picked the Bills third in his offseason NFL Power Rankings, behind the 2020 AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The Bills went to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game on an eight-game winning streak. We know how explosive they were all season, but how about the defense Buffalo was playing when it counted?" King wrote. "In that eight-game run, the Bills allowed 17.1 points per game. Now they have to find a way to beat Kansas City.

"This team fascinates me. I could see them getting on one of those steamrolling runs the Jim Kelly Bills did a generation ago."

The Bills are slated to meet the Chiefs again in Week 5 at Kansas City on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Channel 2.

Buffalo opens up the season Sunday, Sept. 12 hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.