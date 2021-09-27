Josh Allen nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

The Bills' QB completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Washington football team.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following his outstanding performance Sunday against the Washington football team, Josh Allen is up for selection as this week's FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

Allen completed 32 of 43 passes (74.4%) for 358 yards and three touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 129.8.

Other Air nominees include Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert.

Fan voting is open until Wednesday at 3 PM ET. You can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.