High expectations: Bills, Rams meet in matchup of unbeatens

Buffalo beat the Jets and Dolphins to start the season. Now comes much more of a test: the Los Angeles Rams, also 2-0 and riding high.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Not since the days of Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly and Marv Levy has there been this much optimism about football in Western New York.

Through two weeks, the Bills have been dynamic on offense and defense. Not to deflate that balloon, but they did it against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Now comes much more of a test: the Los Angeles Rams, also 2-0 and riding high.

Rams' Ramsey praises Bills fans: Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is getting used to life on the road in the NFL without opposing fans there to scream and shout.

But he wishes it didn’t have to be that way this week when the Rams visit the Buffalo Bills. Ramsey says the “Bills Mafia” is loud and would have been hyped up on Sunday.

Ramsey is also hoping to get more chances to make plays. He had one tackle in Los Angeles’ 37-19 win at Philadelphia as Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz seemed intent on avoiding whichever receiver Ramsey had in coverage.

Bills injuries: The Bills will be without rookie running back Zack Moss for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Moss is out with a toe injury. A third-round pick out of Utah, Moss has split time in the backfield with second-year pro Devin Singletary to open the season.